Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $433,000 Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 547,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after buying an additional 52,062 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.4 %

USPH opened at $72.93 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.