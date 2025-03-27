Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,862,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after buying an additional 154,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

