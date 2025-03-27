Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $19,412,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,265,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. Benchmark increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $160.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.11 and a 1-year high of $171.28. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

