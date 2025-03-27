Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

