Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

