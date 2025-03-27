Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,012 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. PFG Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

