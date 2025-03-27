Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,310 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,369.20. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

