Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,520 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

BATS FLQM opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.05. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $59.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

