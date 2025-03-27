Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,307.06. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at $27,079,091.58. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,992,528 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

