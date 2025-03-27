Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,815,000.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Price Performance

PJFG stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Profile

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

