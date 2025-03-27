Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

