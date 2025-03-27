Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,102 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Dollar General by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.5 %

DG stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

