Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,351 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $1,712,427.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,805 shares in the company, valued at $42,820,276.10. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,695 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $331.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.64 and a 200 day moving average of $322.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.25.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

