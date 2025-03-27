Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,754 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 435.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 78,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 63,681 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

