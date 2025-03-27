Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 483,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 406,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 289,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 183,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

