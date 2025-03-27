Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

NYSE:HII opened at $203.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.45. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $293.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

