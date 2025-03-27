Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 8,215 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ASE Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

