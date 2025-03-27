Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $142.43 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

