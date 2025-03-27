Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $371,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSPC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPC opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

