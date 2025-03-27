Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $398,000 Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2,707.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,911.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IBUY opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

