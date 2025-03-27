Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $418,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $864.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

