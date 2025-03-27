Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $424,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 65 shares of company stock worth $86,911 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $1,360.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,352.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,235.10. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $555.71 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

