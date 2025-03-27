Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPF opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $78.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.3347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

