Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of FER opened at $44.77 on Thursday. Ferrovial SE has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

