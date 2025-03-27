Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 16,041.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FULT

Insider Activity

In other Fulton Financial news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,580.58. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.