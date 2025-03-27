GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 666,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $184,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.34 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.