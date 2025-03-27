Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genpact by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,595 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 390.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 1,695,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,142,000 after buying an additional 413,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,298,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

