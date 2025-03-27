GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 350.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

