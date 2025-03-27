Guardant Health’s (GH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Shares of GH stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $15,624,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 68,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

