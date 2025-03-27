Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Zura Bio Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zura Bio by 70.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 377,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 777.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at $10,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

