HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 53.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

