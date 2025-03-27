Horizon Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.3% of Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

