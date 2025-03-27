Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hub Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,458,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 48,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

