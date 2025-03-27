Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171,438 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $2,494,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $155.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.34.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

