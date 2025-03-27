Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stake Reduced by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Intapp Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -212.20 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,720. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,287,014.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,258,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,947,786.08. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

