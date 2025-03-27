Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,389 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $150,667.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 95,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,312.26. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

EVGO opened at $2.79 on Thursday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $854.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.37.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

