Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELC opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Celcuity Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.65.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

