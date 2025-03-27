Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,977 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Bally’s by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bally’s by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Bally’s Stock Down 13.7 %
BALY stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.14. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.
Bally’s Profile
Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.
