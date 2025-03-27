Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.78 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBRX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

