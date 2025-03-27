Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $352.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

