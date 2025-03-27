Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 433.1% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,056,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 324,787 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,995,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $586.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.15. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.97 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

