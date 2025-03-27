Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAM opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

