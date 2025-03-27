Intech Investment Management LLC Has $245,000 Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 185.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,295 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KODK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.1 %

KODK opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.