Intech Investment Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,739,000 after acquiring an additional 125,128 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

AWK opened at $141.04 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

