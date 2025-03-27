Intech Investment Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Honest alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 869.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,961 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Honest by 1,504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 851,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 798,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Honest by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Honest by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 220,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,163,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 191,547 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNST. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of Honest stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.46 million, a P/E ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Honest news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $182,532.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 307,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,693.80. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,583.12. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honest

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.