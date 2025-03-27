Intech Investment Management LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 640.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 103.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,610 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,846.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,574,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,553,462.72. This represents a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,492,540 shares of company stock worth $27,049,928. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVI stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

