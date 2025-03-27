Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $84,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $62,912.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at $729,988.35. The trade was a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,119.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,310.03. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,030 shares of company stock valued at $330,757. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $318.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.41.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.