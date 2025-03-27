Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carriage Services by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.72 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

