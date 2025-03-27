Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $232,000 in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 164.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

