Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 172.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 18.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DJCO opened at $398.10 on Thursday. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $333.29 and a 52-week high of $602.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

